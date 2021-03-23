Every parent knows how important it is to have a safe, comfortable stroller to get their baby around, but if you want true convenience, a travel system stroller may be your best bet. It features a frame, car seat and stroller seat, with the frame fitting both the car seat and stroller seat. This means you don’t have to worry about waking up your little one if they fall asleep in the car — you simply remove the car seat and attach it to the frame while your baby stays fast asleep.
Our buying guide offers plenty of tips to help you find the best travel system stroller for your baby. We've included some specific product recommendations at the end, too, such as our top pick from Chicco, which only requires one hand to fold and has an adjustable seat.
What to know before you buy a travel system stroller
Car seat
The car seat is probably the travel system component you should pay most attention to since it has to keep your child safe in the event of an accident.
Nearly all travel systems have rear-facing seats, making them suitable for use with infants. A rear-facing seat provides the most protection for your baby in a car accident, so they’re the preferred option as long as your child fits in one. Some travel systems even have an extended rear-facing car seat that allows your child to use it past their first birthday.
Make sure your travel system’s car seat offers side-impact protection. You’ll likely pay extra for it, but it provides peace of mind if you’re ever in a side collision.
Most car seats included in a travel system come with a base. The base stays attached in the car, while the seat itself is easily removed. This makes it much easier to transition from car seat to stroller because you don’t have to reinstall the car seat every time.
Look for effective padding in the car seat. Padding doesn’t just make your baby more comfortable; it also offers protection in case of impact. Keep an eye out for removable padding, which is much easier to clean.
Stroller seat
When it comes to a travel system’s stroller seat component, be sure that it’s plenty comfortable, since your baby will lay or sit on it for prolonged periods. Look for a seat with several reclining positions for versatility. Choose a seat that can transition to a fully flat position since it’s the best position for newborns.
You should also make sure that the seat contains adequate padding to keep your little one comfortable. Look for removable, machine-washable padding so you can clean up any messes that result from diaper leaks, spit-up or spilled foods.
Some travel systems have stroller seats with a removable tray. This can be a useful feature for toddlers and older babies.
Safety harnesses
Safety harnesses are essential for both the car seat and stroller seat. The car seat harnesses are the most crucial, so look for a system with a five-point safety harness. When it comes to the stroller, a three-point harness system is usually sufficient.
Travel system stroller features
Canopy
To protect your child from the sun, look for a travel system stroller with an attached canopy. Make sure that it provides adequate UV protection to prevent sunburn. If you want to keep an eye on your baby, look for a model with a window in the canopy.
Storage
A travel system stroller that includes some storage options is always a good choice. At the bare minimum, opt for a system with a storage basket at the bottom of the frame. You may also want other storage options like cupholders or a zippered pocket for your phone.
Foldability
A travel system stroller should fold easily so you can keep an eye on your child during the process. Models you can fold using a single hand are the best option.
Travel system stroller cost
You can pay $150-$1,000 for a travel system stroller. Basic systems go for $150-$300, but you can find higher-quality strollers with plenty of convenient features for $250-$500. Top-of-the-line models cost $500-$1,000.
Travel system stroller FAQ
Is a travel system stroller better than a traditional stroller?
A. Many parents find that travel system strollers are more convenient than traditional strollers, but it's really a matter of personal preference. Fussy children often do better with a travel system because you don't have to wake them up to get them out of the car and into the stroller.
How do I know if a travel system stroller is safe?
A. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission establishes standards that all strollers must meet, while the car seat component must fulfill Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213. Make sure any system you consider has undergone third-party testing to verify that they meet these standards.
Which travel system stroller should I get?
Best of the best travel system stroller
Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System: available on Amazon
Our take: A complete travel system that provides everything your baby needs, is easy to transport and offers plenty of helpful features.
What we like: Has an adjustable seat that's removable to install the car seat in its place. Includes a canopy for sun protection. Offers storage space as well as all-wheel suspension. Requires one hand to fold.
What we dislike: Doesn't include a tray for toddlers.
Best bang for your buck travel system stroller
Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System: available on Amazon
Our take: An extremely budget-friendly travel system that offers many of the same options and quality as higher-end options.
What we like: Boasts high-quality construction. Has adjustable harnesses. Frame folds easily. Provides inserts and side-impact protection for newborns.
What we dislike: Can be difficult to get the car seat on and off the base.
Honorable mention travel system stroller
Maxi-Cosi Adorra 2.0 5-in-1 Modular Travel System: available on Amazon
Our take: A well-made portable travel system that's not as expensive as the competition.
What we like: Durable, well-constructed system. Includes a large tray and storage basket. Seat reclines fully and can face both back and front. Offers an infant support feature.
What we dislike: Somewhat bulky, even in the folded position.
