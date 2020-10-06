The best jump starter of 2020

If you're thinking about getting a jump starter, you first want to consider the types of vehicles you have, because that determines how powerful your jump starter needs to be. The smaller the car, typically the less power you require. If you have more than one vehicle, however, choose a jump starter that can work on the largest one. Although there are other commonly advertised numbers, the power is best measured in CCA (cold cranking amps). Look for a jump starter that meets or exceeds your vehicle battery's CCA needs, which could range anywhere from 150 to 700 or more.