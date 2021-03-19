The best car airbed

Essentially any inflatable air mattress can serve as a “car airbed,” but it’s better to search for models designed specifically for that purpose. Car interiors are not strictly linear, and a dedicated car airbed will accommodate the actual dimensions. One type of car airbed is designed to fit the contours of most sedan back seats. It should have protective baffles to prevent children from falling through the center console area, and many brands have struts that keep the mattress suspended above the floorboard.