The best tie-dye sweatshirt

Very few fashion trends define casual as well as tie-dye, and it’s not just for T-shirts any more. Seasonal sweatshirts can also feature the bold colors and random patterns of classic tie-dye or incorporate a more muted, modern color palette. A tie-dye sweatshirt pairs well with solid-color leggings, jeans or khakis and can be worn to the gym, to a music festival or even an informal date.