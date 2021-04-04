The best Skechers work shoe

While it’s also important to wear shoes that offer proper traction and stability, it’s especially true in the workplace, particularly for those in high-stress or busy environments where slips and falls can create added danger. Skechers is one of the leading companies when it comes to work shoes, offering options that are comfortable, durable and slip resistant.
Our favorite pair is the versatile Sure Track Trickel for its focus on support and cushioning. Depending on your line of work though, there are different options available and extra protection may be needed. Our guide aims to explore all the choices and how to find the right Skechers work shoes so you 're safe and secure on the job.
What to know before you buy Skechers work shoes
Type of work
It’s best to first consider a main priority when investing in a pair of Skechers work shoes. For those spending long hours on their feet, look for comfort and cushioning. If you’re moving often, though, you’ll need secure traction. For jobs with more hazards, seek extra protection.
Style
Skechers work shoes are offered in various styles that cater to the work at hand, including slip-ons, sneakers and boots. Slip-ons offer comfort and support in more casual environments, while boots, including high-top styles, are made for more industrial work. Sneakers are particularly versatile and can be worn in a variety of environments, including outside of work.
There are also shoes that feature a more professional look and can be worn with formal attire. What’s more, certain models boast the Skechers logo and are eye-catching, while others are plain and subtle.
Closure
Skechers work shoes close and secure in a variety of ways. Some simpler models slip on, which is useful when working in situations where you may be able to take a break every now and then, or if you wear other shoes to and from work and want to change quickly with ease. Others close with laces or straps, offering a bit more security. You’ll want to be mindful of laces, however, as they could prove hazardous if undone.
Skechers work shoes features
Memory foam
For those seeking extra comfort, some Skechers work shoes incorporate memory foam, which will cradle your foot, allowing you to better handle long shifts on your feet. As memory foam tends to trap in heat, Skechers infuses their shoes with air-cooling technology so that your feet don’t feel stuffy.
Protection
Some Skechers shoes, particularly boots, provide added protection against specific work hazards. Some models feature a steel toe while others are puncture-resistant, useful anytime you’re working around potential sharp objects or uneven ground. Similarly, some options guard against electrocution should you be working in an environment with live wires. Still other Skechers are waterproof.
Skechers work shoes cost
In general, Skechers work shoes are fairly affordable, with most options costing between $40 and $80. However, those with added protective features made for more hazardous environments can run over $100.
Skechers work shoes FAQ
How long do Skechers work shoes last?
A. The frequency with which you wear the shoes and the environment in which you wear them will dictate how quickly they wear out. You can expect them to last at least six months with regular use, though proper maintenance and wearing them exclusively for work may increase their lifespan up to a year or two.
How do I clean my Skechers work shoes?
A. Some non-leather shoes can be washed gently in a machine, though it's recommended to clean them by hand in most cases. Use a brush or towel to regularly tend to dirt and create a mix of warm water and soap for more stubborn pieces. Always air dry your work shoes after washing them. Consider investing in a waterproofing spray and deodorizer if needed to improve longevity.
Which Skechers work shoes should I get?
Best of the best Skechers work shoes
Sure Track Trickel: available at Amazon
Our take: Designed with comfort and cushioning in mind for those working on their feet for long hours.
What we like: Ideal for lengthy shifts on your feet, particular in restaurants. Features memory foam cushion with removable footbed. Lace-up closure. Impressive traction.
What we dislike: Lacks arch support. May wear out over a few months.
Best bang for your buck Skechers work shoes
Balder Work Clog: available at Amazon
Our take: Comfortable and lightweight shoes that are quick to slip on and off and easy to maintain.
What we like: Easy to put on and take off. Made of synthetics and rubber with padded collar and footbed. Airy and breathable.
What we dislike: Slip-resistance is moderate.
Honorable mention Skechers work shoes
Flex Advantage McAllen: available at Amazon
Our take: Ideal shoes for those frequently standing, offering a casual look and comfortable fit.
What we like: Light, airy and sporty slip-ons. Shock-absorbing and slip-resistant outsoles. Synthetic materials offer comfort. Good for wider feet.
What we dislike: Fit is loose. Not ideal for those moving quickly and pivoting frequently.
Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.