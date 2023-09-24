Prime Big Deal Days are almost here

Amazon holds several big sales events each year, with its biggest and best-known being Amazon Prime Day every summer. Its next best event is Prime Big Deal Days every October.

Both sales are essentially the same jam-packed and fast-paced event, where you need to be ready to go with a wishlist of items, such as TVs and coffee makers, so you can snag deals before they sell out. You also need to be part of Amazon's subscription service, Amazon Prime. Otherwise, all you can do is watch your neighbor collect their discounted packages after the event.

The two key aspects

All you truly need to know is when the event is and how to sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t signed up already. Then you can shop as normal or poke around the event page once the event begins.

When are Prime Big Deal Days?

This year, Prime Big Deal Days are Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Because an Amazon Prime membership is required, here’s a quick breakdown of how to sign up if you aren’t a member already. By the way, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial period to access the sale if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months.

Step one: Make a free account on Amazon. You just need an email address.

Make a free account on Amazon. You just need an email address. Step two: Click on this link and follow the instructions. You can do it on mobile or desktop.

That’s it. Quick and painless.

Invite-only deals

An interesting wrinkle about Prime Big Deal Days is your ability to request access to doorbuster deals — currently six of them, though more could be added — both before the event and once it begins. These deals are in short supply, though, so requesting them doesn't guarantee your shot at being able to buy them.

If you're a Prime member and you want to submit an invite request, all you need to do is go to the deals page and click the "request invite" button. Then, if you're selected, you'll receive an email during the sale that contains a unique link. This link is valid during the entire sale, so if you get it early on Day 1 you should have some time to decide if you still want to buy it or not.

There are no downsides to requesting a link or not purchasing should you get a link. If you’re even vaguely interested in any of the deals, go ahead and request an invite just to be safe.

The current invite-only Prime Big Deal Days items

[ Blink Outdoor Three-Camera System ]

This collection of outdoor cameras is a subtle way to defend your home, or to at least have evidence should the worst happen. You can also buy more cameras at any time should you want more coverage, although the sale is strictly for three cameras only. It’s on sale for 60% off if you’re invited.

[ Citizen Promaster Dive Watch ]

The Citizen watch brand is among the better ones in the low-cost but high-end market. This one is built for divers because it has sustainable water resistance at up to 200 meters or 656 feet. It’s on sale for 58% off if you’re invited.

[ Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds In Navy ]

Wireless earbuds are expensive as it is, but ones like these that are built for wearing during exercise are even more so. What makes them great for this purpose are the ShakeGrip tech that keeps them firmly in place and the water- and sweatproof construction. It’s on sale for 56% off if you’re invited, but only in navy.

[ Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer ]

With so many air fryers on the market, it’s wise to go with a trusted brand such as Philips. This model can hold up to 4.1 pounds of food, or enough to feed about four people. It has seven presets and the cooking basket is dishwasher-safe. It’s on sale for 56% off if you’re invited.

[ SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle ]

Sparkling water and soda makers have been a fun addition to home bars for a while now, but it’s costly to get started. This bundle that includes the maker, two bottles, two canisters of CO2 and two flavors is an easy way to get around the upfront cost. It’s on sale for 45% off if you’re invited.

[ Sony HTX8500 Soundbar ]

Most TVs, even the creme de la creme, don’t have the best speakers and sound is the second most important aspect of a home theater system after picture quality. This high-end sound bar is an easy fix with built-in subwoofers and Dolby compatibility. It’s on sale for 50% off if you’re invited.

Best holiday deals on Amazon

[ Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet ]

The Kindle Fire line of tablets is excellent for younger kids getting their first big piece of technology. It’s 30% off and comes with a case.

[ National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree ]

It’s never too soon to do some Christmas shopping, but you do need to think of where those gifts will go once they’re wrapped. It’s 48% off and can last years if treated properly.

