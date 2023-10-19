A slight chill in the air, shorter days and falling leaves make clear that it’s time to bring out your fall wardrobe. Treasured sweaters, jackets, scarves and jeans can make their annual appearance, and the flip-flops and sandals that were perfect in July won’t help you now. You need something sturdier and warmer.

What kinds of fall shoes will complete your outfit?

Rain boots are an obvious choice in changeable weather, as well as loafers and hiking boots for dry, cool days.

Boots: With modern materials, some hiking boots have become as light and comfortable as sneakers. They can work as well in town as on a mountain, and the ankle support they offer gives extra protection from injury as streets become slippery. These boots often include insulation, welcome when the temperatures drop.

Loafers: The humble loafer is an all-purpose shoe suitable for work and play and usually features leather construction that provides protection from the elements. Modern loafers may have a rubber sole in place of a traditional leather one.

Best fall shoes under $75

[ Aerosoles Women's Driving Style Loafer ]

This casual loafer is made of leather with a rubber outsole. Its style has hints of its cousin the moccasin with a whip-stitch seam around the curved upper. These lightweight loafers are best for days that are dry and not too cold.

[ Clarks Women's Sharon Gracie Penny Loafer ]

This comfortable loafer with a moisture-wicking insole can be worn without socks if it's warm enough outside. The thick ethylene-vinyl acetate outsole of these loafers has a deep tread and is lightweight. These loafers have a 1.77-inch heel and a soft synthetic outsole.

Clarks Men's Tilden Free Loafer If you slip into these loafers with a rubber outsole and a leather upper, your feet will enjoy the soft Ortholite insoles that cushion your every step. These are casual shoes with a moccasin-style toe that are formal enough for the office. They come in a range of widths.

Easy Spirit Women's Tshuffle Walking Booties Lightweight and cozy, these booties have a suede upper and a side zipper closure. The rubber outsoles won't slip, and the cushioned foot beds greet your feet. They also provide arch support and have a unique style that will appeal to some.

[ Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot ]

With a shaft that reaches the ankle, these relaxed boots have a rubber outsole and a leather upper. They offer a cushioned insole and a two-eyelet lace closure, and the interior has a soft suede lining for warmth.

[ Skechers for Work Men's Flex Advantage McAllen Food Service Shoe ]

These loafers offer a casual style and a very comfortable fit. They have a slip-resistant sole, elastic side gores and a padded collar.

Best fall shoes under $150

Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boot Another option for very wet days, these rain boots have a 16-inch shaft that won't let splashes soak your feet and a textile lining that keeps feet warm. Made of latex with a rubber outsole, they're available in a large variety of subdued colors.

[ Salomon Men's X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon Waterproof Hiking Shoes ]

These hiking shoes are waterproof with a mesh upper and a rubber outsole. The outsole features sharp chevron lugs that disperse water and grip the ground tightly. An Ortholite foot bed cushions impacts, and a traditional lace closure ensures a snug fit.

Merrell Women's Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot These versatile boots feature a contoured foot bed with solid arch support. The upper combines mesh and leather for durability and breathability. Vibram soles secure your footing, and Merrell's M Select Dry Membrane keeps water out while letting your feet breathe.

