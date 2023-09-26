Noise-canceling headphones are often the best way to get the highest quality out of your favorite songs. Audiophiles enjoy this style of headphones for their ability to eliminate background noise, allowing you to hear songs the way they’re meant to be heard. If you live in a loud city, noise-canceling headphones may be necessary to listen to your music without interruption.

Types of noise-canceling headphones

Passive noise cancellation vs. active noise cancellation

Passive noise-canceling headphones are less expensive than active noise-canceling models. Most passive models feature thick foam and other materials that block outside noise. Over-ear headphones with passive noise cancellation usually rely on dense materials and are often the most effective passive noise-canceling headphones. Still, in-ear models molded to the size and shape of your ear do a great job. Many in-ear models include multiple tips so you can choose the one that fits your ear best.

Active noise-canceling headphones are more expensive and more effective than passive models. These headphones use microphones that identify the outside sounds around you. Then, the headphones produce a sound that ensures you can’t hear anything but your music. Unlike passive models, active models require an additional power source, such as batteries.

Wired vs. wireless headphones

Wired headphones are usually less expensive than wireless models, but, in many cases, they produce a higher-quality sound. Still, wired models can be annoying if the wire gets tangled and many smartphones don’t have headphone jacks.

Wireless headphones are relatively expensive but significantly more convenient than wired models. Many higher-end wireless headphones produce sound on par with wired options but you will likely pay more for these models. Many wireless headphones can last two to three hours on a single charge. Still, you'll have to ensure you regularly charge your battery to get the most out of your device.

Noise-canceling headphones with microphones

If you use your headphones for taking calls, you’ll want a model with a built-in microphone. In many cases, these models also feature noise-cancellation technology in their microphones. Additionally, most noise-canceling headphones allow you to listen to music at a low volume while taking a call.

Features worth considering

Voice controls

Many high-end models feature Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant capabilities. Voice assistant capabilities are ideal for users who want hands-free control and added features such as navigation, weather and reminders.

Speak-to-chat

Devices featuring speak-to-chat functionality automatically pause your music when you begin a conversation. This feature is ideal for users who wear their headphones in cafes, restaurants and stores.

Ambient sound control

Noise-canceling headphones are great for loud cities, but you’ll still need to hear vehicles and other potential hazards. Headphones with ambient sound control block out most noise while still allowing you to hear sounds essential to safety.

Pair with multiple devices

Many headphones give you the ability to pair with multiple devices simultaneously. This feature allows you to listen to music on one device while taking a call on another. With multiple-device pairing, you can effortlessly switch from one device to another at the push of a button.

Accessories

Buying headphones with included accessories is a great way to get a lot of bang for your buck. Many wireless headphones have auxiliary cables that you can use when their battery dies. Choosing foldable over-ear headphones with included carrying cases makes the bulky devices easier to take on the go. Many in-ear headphones include carrying cases that charge the earbuds, extending their battery life when you’re away from home.

Best noise-canceling headphones for people who live in loud cities

[ Bose Noise-canceling Headphones 700 ]

These wireless headphones feature high-end active noise cancellation, Amazon Alexa voice control and a quality noise-canceling microphone for calls. Many users praise these headphones for their sleek, comfortable design.

[ Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Overhead Headphones ]

Most users loved that they were able to switch between multiple devices seamlessly. This model features ambient sound control, speak-to-chat and high-quality noise cancellation. These comfortable headphones come in three different colors.

[ Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-canceling Earbuds ]

These stylish earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a built-in microphone for phone calls. This option includes three sets of silicone tips in various sizes. Although many users felt these headphones weren’t as good as over-ear models, they’re superior to most in-ear headphones.

[ Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ]

These popular earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that allows you to hear outside sounds. This model includes a wireless charging case that allows you to charge your AirPods on the go. These earbuds last up to 6 hours with active noise cancellation enabled and over 30 hours when stored in the included case.

[ Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones ]

These headphones fold, allowing you to store and carry them easily. Many users felt this option didn’t have excellent bass quality, but they’re ideal for acoustic and classical music. This model lasts roughly 24 hours on a single charge.

[ Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise-canceling Headphones ]

These budget headphones feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This model includes a travel pouch and an auxiliary cable you can use when your battery dies. Many users loved these headphones for their loud bass tones.

[ Apple AirPods Max ]

These capable headphones come in five different colors. Apple’s active noise cancellation does an excellent job at blocking outside noise and the transparency mode allows you to use the device safely in busy areas. Many users praise these headphones for their sound quality, comfort and ease of use.

