Apple to co-produce international thriller series ‘Tehran’

"Tehran" is one of several international projects in the works at Apple. The streamer is also currently working on "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, which is based on the Israeli series "False Flag." Other international shows include "Pachinko," based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name, "Shantaram" starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the Gregory David Robert novel of the same name, "Slow Horses" starring Gary Oldman," and "Masters of the Air" from Amblin Television and Playtone.