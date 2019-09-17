How Pop-Up Magazine is bringing amped-up storytelling to San Diego

"When they asked me to do it the first time, I didn't clearly envision what it was going to be like until I was in the theater," said Elshieky, who toured with the Spring 2019 version of the magazine. "It was so amazing, because I was seeing all of the different ways people can do storytelling. One dude has this story about a guy suing Burger King. Now, if you had pitched that story to me, in my head I would be thinking, 'This sounds not fun to hear.' But when I saw the way they did it, it showed me how a story doesn't have to be all funny to be gripping and meaningful. It helped me a lot."