Fiesta del Sol Battle

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, featured six local bands: April and the Funk Junkies, Mud, Pearl Jammed, Shaken and Stirred, Static on the Stereo and the Good Pour. The first place finisher gets to perform on Saturday night at Fiesta del Sol 2020, and the second place finisher will play on Sunday night. The annual event typically draws more than 50,000 people.