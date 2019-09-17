Climate crisis coverage, activism is appreciated

Youths right to support renewable energy use
Re "Climate crisis unites teens to work to secure their future" (Sept. 14): Annie Do is right on, joining Greta Thunberg and other youths who demand action on climate change.
Let's end the burning of fossil fuels and reach zero carbon emissions soon. Solar and wind not only are sources of renewable energy, they provide many U.S. jobs.
Rose Hanscom
San Diego
Glad the media covers climate change issues
Kudos for the article on the climate crisis.
It is critical for the American media to continue putting this existential issue front and center in order to better inform the public.
Tammy Neuhaus
Normal Heights
Our government used to fix big problems
Several decades ago, we had a national government that at times operated under the credo, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Now it seems that philosophy has morphed into one that breaks it and then claims to have fixed it.
Geoffrey Fedak
Bay Park
Why do we continue to pollute for fun?
I recently read two articles related to climate change, the first by a Serra High student discussing the upcoming Sept. 20 climate walkout and "Latest battleground in climate crisis: Air travel," (Sept. 15), the issue of airline travel and its increasing carbon footprint.
I would like to bring the issue of the Miramar Air Show to the forefront due to the fact that the US Military is the world's LARGEST polluter. Why do we allow an entire weekend of gratuitous pollution by these military jets, which are designed solely to kill people, to freely pollute the skies over San Diego? We are killing ourselves by this "entertainment".
Gary Butterfield
Scripps Ranch