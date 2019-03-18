Classified Real Estate

Pictures: What's in store in La Plata

Ten years after a tornado cut a swath through the Charles County seat, the downtown area of La Plata now shines with new structures and retail life. You'll find more evidence of the area's creativity inside the shops there. It's reflected in the work of many local artisans, and the imaginative ways shop owners have combined a wide range of home decor and gifts for sale. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun
