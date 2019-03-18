Pictures: What's in store in Perry Hall

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

You can outfit a home with the furniture here, both inside and out. If you don't find exactly the right wood or finish you like, you can order it. The owners say 98 percent of what they offer is Amish-made, and comes from the Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The rest is a number of fun tabletop gifts and decor items they've picked up from a variety of sources. A handmade oak and pine replica of a golf cart ($199) and painted slate plaque ($27.50) sit atop a 44-by-33-by-16-inch primitive two-tone sideboard ($316.95). Little Lancaster is at 9717 Belair Road, Perry Hall. Call 410-665-5320 or go to littlelancaster.com.