Pictures: What's in store in Perry Hall

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun
You can outfit a home with the furniture here, both inside and out. If you don't find exactly the right wood or finish you like, you can order it. The owners say 98 percent of what they offer is Amish-made, and comes from the Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The rest is a number of fun tabletop gifts and decor items they've picked up from a variety of sources. A handmade oak and pine replica of a golf cart ($199) and painted slate plaque ($27.50) sit atop a 44-by-33-by-16-inch primitive two-tone sideboard ($316.95). Little Lancaster is at 9717 Belair Road, Perry Hall. Call 410-665-5320 or go to littlelancaster.com.
There's no excuse of an ugly old trashcan sitting out in your kitchen. Little Lancaster has a number of cabinets and containers that add both style and function to the busiest room in your house, like this pull-down trash cabinet ($315) in a brown maple finish - with a ceramic cream-and-sugar set ($26) sitting on top - and this lift-lid trash container ($59.99) in pine. Little Lancaster is at 9717 Belair Road, Perry Hall. Call 410-665-5320 or go to littlelancaster.com.
Scattered in and among the various strip malls and big box stores around Belair Road, you'll find some locally-owned shops that pop with the personality of their owners and show a personal involvement in what they've chosen for their wares. It won't take long for you to find something that will add the perfect personal touch to your abode. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun