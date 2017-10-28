Daylight saving time, a change in the standard time designed to conserve energy and make better use of daylight, officially begins at on Sunday, March 14, 2021. That means at 2 a.m., clocks should "spring ahead" -- in other words, they should be set one hour ahead. Daylight saving time officially ends again at 2 a.m., Nov. 7, 2021, and that's when clocks will "fall back" an hour.
- The United States wasn't the first country to observe daylight saving time.
Benjamin Franklin is credited with first proposing the idea in 1784. In an essay called "An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light," Franklin said the change would save "a considerable number of candles."
According to timeanddate.com, Germany was the first country to implement it, during World War I on April 30, 1916.
- It's now federal law, but it had a turbulent, confusing start.
Until 1883, a Chicagoan asked to tell what time it was could give more than one answer and still be correct.
There was local time, determined by the position of the sun at high noon at a centrally located spot in town, usually City Hall. There was also railroad time, which put Columbus, Ohio, six minutes faster than Cincinnati and 19 minutes faster than Chicago. Scattered across the country were 100 different local time zones, and the railroads had some 53 zones of their own.
To do away with the inevitable confusion, the railroads took the matter into their own hands, holding a General Time Convention in the fall of 1883 at the Grand Pacific Hotel at LaSalle Street and Jackson Boulevard (today, a plaque at the location notes its significance). Its purpose: to develop a better and more uniform system of railroad scheduling. The Standard Time System -- based on the mean solar time at the central meridian of each time zone -- was formally inaugurated on Sunday, Nov. 18, 1883, a day that came to be known as the "Day of Two Noons."
» Daylight saving time, also known as "fast time" back in the day, had its first run in the U.S. when President Woodrow Wilson signed it into law in 1918 to support World War I efforts. It didn't last. The law was repealed seven months later.
» Robert Garland, a Pittsburgh industrialist, is considered the father of daylight saving time in the U.S. He learned of the concept in the United Kingdom.
» With no federal law on the books, cities across the nation -- including Chicago -- adopted their own ordinances. These decisions were often over the objections of farming interests in the state legislatures. Votes by the general public and Chicago City Council decided the city would observe daylight saving time from the last Sunday of April to the last Sunday of September beginning in 1921. Some suburbs also adopted that plan.
» On March 1, 1936, Chicago shifted its clocks ahead, but not just for a few months. The city council decided Chicago would be on eastern standard time for the entire year. That day's front-page story in the Tribune touted the new ordinance's many benefits:
“Today that extra hour of daylight in the afternoon will mean chiefly that you and your family will have that much more time to be out-of-doors. Tomorrow it will mean, in addition to the extra hour outside, if you so desire, that you will leave work while there is plenty of light and fewer hazards in the evening traffic rush. Your children will have an extra hour for play when they have left their school classrooms. You will use less light during the evening hours, turning the lights on an hour later.” -- Chicago Tribune, March 1, 1936
According to "Spring forward: The annual madness of Daylight Saving Time" by Michael Downing, this change led to only more confusion. The railroads, Chicago Stock Exchange and the Board of Trade went against the city ordinance. The city asked voters in November 1936 what to do, and they wanted a return to central time. The clocks changed back to central standard time on Nov. 15, 1936. That was the end of year-round eastern standard time in Illinois.
» President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched year-round daylight saving time in the U.S. in 1942.
» It wasn't until the Uniform Time Act of 1966, however, that it was decided the U.S. would observe daylight saving time from the last Sunday of April to last Sunday of October. (States could exempt themselves from this rule.)
» Congress extended the daylight saving time period to 10 months in 1974 and eight months in 1975, in hopes of saving energy after the 1973 oil embargo.
» Further changes to the federal law were made in the 1970s and 1980s.
» The Energy Policy Act of 2005, signed into law on Aug. 8, 2005, states that daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Parts of Canada have adopted the same change.
- Daylight saving time once saved the life of a Chicago gangster sentenced to die by hanging -- for an extra hour, anyway.
Downing's "Spring forward: The annual madness of Daylight Saving Time" says the Chicago City Council passed a daylight saving ordinance in June 1920. That fall, after the city's clocks had been turned back to Central Standard Time, poolroom proprietor and gang leader Salvatore "Sam" Cardinella was convicted of murdering saloonkeeper Andrew Bowman.
Cardinella, who went by the nickname Il Diavolo (The Devil), was not at the scene of Bowman's slaying but was convicted of murder under a state law that found the instigator of the crime equally guilty as the killer. His gang reportedly was involved in at least 20 murders, 100 holdups and 150 burglaries.
Il Diavolo was scheduled to die by hanging on April 15, 1921. After several unsuccessful ploys by his henchmen to save his life -- including one that would be attempted post-hanging -- Cardinella was down to one last try.
The New York Times reported that Cardinella convinced jail officials to spare his life for one additional hour because of daylight saving time. He reportedly said:
“... I was sentenced before the time was changed. This rearrangement deprives me of an hour of life. That won't mean anything after I'm dead, but will mean a lot Friday morning. The Governor can change his mind in that time.” -- The New York Times, April 14, 1921
The jailers complied, and Cardinella's execution was bumped back to 10 a.m. Reportedly unable to stand at the gallows, he was hanged while seated in a chair at 10:26 a.m. on April 15.
- Birthdays for some 20,000 Chicagoans were wrong, thanks to daylight saving time.
A Sept. 12, 1937, Tribune story reported that some children born in Chicago since 1920 were celebrating the wrong birthday. Why? They were born between midnight and 1 a.m. while Chicago observed daylight saving time for five months of the year. Springfield, however, remained on Central Standard Time. State law provided that its records should be kept in a uniform matter throughout the state, so corporation counsel Barnet Hodes ruled that Springfield time should prevail because that's where the state's health department office was located.
- Not all countries begin daylight saving time on the same date.
Territories and states might also differ on the date and time when daylight saving time ends.
- A few parts of the U.S. and its territories don't change time.
Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation), Hawaii, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the U.S. Virgin Islands don't recognize daylight saving time.
- Several others want to stay on daylight saving time year-round, or #LockTheClock.
States including California, Florida and New Hampshire have introduced or passed legislation to stay on daylight saving time year-round, but it's ultimately not their decision. Congressional approval is required to make this change permanent, but it has not yet happened.
- It's a good time to make a few updates around your home.
Credit score: Check it. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has some tips on how to do that.
Medicine: Review dates and remove any expired or unused drugs. Here's a guide from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on how to dispose of them.
Passwords: Dashlane, a password manager, recommends changing these often to protect identity and information. Here are a few tips from Boston University on how to choose strong passwords.
Smoke detectors: Change batteries. Allstate has some tips on how to also test them.
Vehicle tires: Check pressure. Autoblog recommends this be done at the change of each season, and tells how to do it correctly.
- This topic has caused riots in Russia.
The country has changed its stance on daylight saving time several times since January 2011. President Vladimir Putin returned the country to year-round standard time in October 2014.
Sources: timeanddate.com, Associated Press, Library of Congress