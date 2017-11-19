Chicago Tribune Internships

The Chicago Tribune’s newsroom internship program seeks college juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates for six-month paid internships. Opportunities will be considered in the news and photography departments.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed at least one internship at a daily news organization other than their college paper. Additionally, candidates must be able to work in the United States legally. Interns will work 40 hours a week and must be able to, and often do, cover major stories their first days on the job.

Send your cover letter, resume, work examples and the names of at least two professional and one school references to internships@chicagotribune.com. Limit your clips to five to seven pieces that represent your best work and show your range of experience. We prefer that candidates send clips or links to specific stories rather than linking to a personal website. Clips give us a chance to see what you believe is your best work. If you do send a link to your personal website, consider putting your best, most recent work at the top.

In your cover letter, please specify whether you’re interested in an internship for January through June or July through December.

Deadlines: The deadline for these highly competitive reporting internships is Oct. 1, although applications will be accepted on a rolling basis after this deadline.

