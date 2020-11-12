The nude pictures that won’t go away

Palmer’s agent emailed Leder in May 2011. In the note, reviewed by The Times, the agent told Leder that she’d spoken to Palmer and was concerned. She asked him to call Palmer’s father, as well as make other living arrangements for her: “While you feel sometimes like a big brother, also big brothers can be a pain to deal with and little sisters as well,” she wrote. She told Leder that once the film got rolling, the footage of Palmer, then 19, “will be AMAZING.”