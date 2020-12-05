Miley Cyrus finally embraces her rock ’n’ roll heart

Two live covers that recently made the rounds online — and are affixed to the end of the album’s digital edition — reveal both the limitations and the startling power of Cyrus’ voice. Her muscular take on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” unfortunately blows out the song’s nuance: Gone is the shrugging charm of Debbie Harry’s blasé falsetto, in favor of an all-caps, karaoke-esque assertion that Cyrus can really sing. Much better is her quaking, near-note-perfect performance of the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” which expresses such a reverent understanding of the song’s melodic leaps and emotional pull that one doesn’t even question what the former Hannah Montana is doing singing a ’90s alternative-rock classic about post-traumatic stress and decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.