Eddie Van Halen’s 12 essential songs

Van Halen was never a zeitgeist band; it didn’t sound like anyone else or fit into any radio format when it started. That changed in 1984, when its album of the same name became part of one of pop music’s greatest calendar years. Eddie had first played the song’s synthesizer riff for the band in 1981, but they shot it down. The band’s longtime producer, Ted Templeman, later suggested they revive it, and the band was more open to it the second time. Van Halen played the distinctive synthesizer hook, which proved startling and sometimes obnoxious to longtime fans who loved hard rock, and halfway through, bursts in with a shredding guitar solo, to prove he still can.