FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf, citing ‘relentless’ abusive relationship

They were returning from the desert, where LaBeouf, star of “Transformers,” had raged at her throughout the trip, FKA twigs said in the lawsuit, once waking her up in the middle of the night, choking her. After she begged to be let out of the car, she said he pulled over at a gas station, and she took her bags from the trunk. But LaBeouf followed and assaulted her, throwing her against the car while screaming in her face, according to the suit. He then forced her back in the car.