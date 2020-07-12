Ellie Goulding likes her ’90s rock political and her social media inspiring

I am careful about who I follow [on social media]. That’s not to say I only follow things that I know I will like, because I think that can be quite dangerous, but I do try to follow things that keep my brain in the right place for songwriting. So, for example, [poet and author] Yung Pueblo — he always just bloody knows what to say. He’s preoccupied with the idea that you find love in yourself first, before you find love with someone else. “True power is living the realization that you are your own healer, hero and leader.” I very much believe in that.