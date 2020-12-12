Dolly Parton and the women who love her

This was the first time either of us had seen Parton live. I was surprised by the crowd at those shows; not the size, obviously, but the diversity in just about every way you can imagine. I already knew that Parton is an icon in the LGBTQ community, and within the crowd a group of Dolly drag queens were leading the audience in swaying together to some slow song. I was amazed to see, among the people swaying, old men in cowboy hats, goth-looking teenagers, some dude wearing muddy boots with a T-shirt that said “Proud Redneck.” Witnessing this in 2016 made me even more suspicious of the political tropes that are still out there today. There was something simultaneously surprising and heartening: If we’re divided at the ballot box but not at a Dolly Parton concert, then maybe there’s hope if we find the right language for communicating.