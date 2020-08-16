Cracking codes with Sanford Biggers

Biggers’ quilt work has grown in the same years that the Black Lives Matter movement has intensified, parallel to his own increasingly furious sculptures addressing violence and responding to the cascade of mass-circulated videos of Black deaths. His “BAM” series of gunshot statuettes, which he began in 2015 in a rage, are dedicated to victims of police killings whom we have come to know by their first names: “BAM (for Sandra), “BAM (for Philando)” and so on. They are not depicted directly but symbolically, by means of an African figurative sculpture dipped in wax and taken to a shooting range; the damaged but heroic effigy is then recast in bronze.