Celebrities plan an ‘Instagram freeze,’ but reaction is icy

It was a far cry from what the organizers of the Instagram freeze had hoped to achieve. The Stop Hate for Profit Campaign — which is made up of civil rights organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP — has had success over the past few months in getting others to take action against Facebook for its distribution of toxic content. In July, the campaign persuaded more than 1,000 of Facebook’s advertisers, including Ben & Jerry’s and Puma, to pause their spending on ads on the platform.