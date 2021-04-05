‘Minari’ star Youn Yuh-jung’s SAG win was a historic one

Youn Yuh-jung made history Sunday.
The Korean film and television star became the first Asian winner of a best acting SAG Award when she took home the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Minari,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Young’s win was a double milestone though as she also became the first Asian woman to win any individual SAG award in a film category.
“I don’t know how to describe my feelings,” the 73-year-old “Woman of Fire” star said in her acceptance speech.
The “Housemaid” actress was thrilled to be “recognized by Westerners” and, in addition to thanking fellow nominees, said she was “very pleased and happy.”
Other contenders for Best Supporting Actress Sunday were Maria Bakalova, Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, Helena Zengel.
In “Minari,” Youn stars as maternal grandmother Soonja to young David (Alan Kim) and Anne (Noel Cho). While their father Jacob (Steven Yeun) wants to prove he can successfully sell Korean produce grown on the family’s newly bought Arkansas farm, mother Monica (Yeri Han) is most concerned about her family.
At Sunday’s awards, the cast was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Youn’s role in the semi-autobiographical film for writer-director Lee Isaac Chung has also landed her Oscar and BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actress, along with wins from several other awards bodies.