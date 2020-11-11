Viola Davis on Hollywood equality: ‘I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get’

Even one of Hollywood’s most award-winning actresses still has to fight for pay equality.
Oscar, Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Viola Davis does not mince words when it comes to the disparity Black actresses face in the industry.
“Here’s my big thing, and people in Hollywood know this: I have great agents; I love them,” Davis said in a cover story for InStyle magazine’s December issue. "But I say this to them all the time, I say, 'I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get. Cooked at the exact temperature.”
“You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me,” the “How to Get Away with Murder” star quipped, adding. “I love my collard greens and all of that, and I know we were given the leftovers. I know how to cook that, but I want a filet mignon.”
The 55-year-old Saint Matthews, North Carolina, native has been one of the most vocal actresses about pay discrimination since the #TimesUp movement led to revelations about the topic.
“It’s only until you reach a certain point, and maybe you have a certain level of expectation, that you realize you are not like everyone else,” the first Black actor to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting in 2017 said. “In Hollywood, actresses don’t share their salary with each other while they’re sitting around drinking a glass of wine.”
“A huge part of that, I’ll say, is ego,” Davis noted. “Ego because you don’t want people to know that you make less than what they think you make.”
“There should be solidarity with everyone. Solidarity with Caucasian women and women of color,” she added. “Michelle Williams, of course, put it beautifully. The differences in pay and the lack of access to opportunities are huge. I fully expect changes. I’m trying to lift my hopes up. Even if it takes a little bit of vodka. If we don’t move forward together, then we don’t move forward.”
Davis' newest role is the lead in the film adaptation of the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” premiering Dec. 18 on Netflix. It’s already building Oscar buzz.