Vanilla Ice biopic ‘To the Extreme’ set to star Dave Franco

Check out the hook while Dave Franco revolves it.
The 35-year-old “Now You See Me” actor and younger brother of Oscar nominee James Franco confirmed that he will be starring as rapper Vanilla Ice in the biographical film “To the Extreme,” reported Insider.
“Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he’s been super-helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn’t know,” said Franco of Ice, real name Robert Van Winkle. “Just talking to him I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.”
There’s no production start date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Franco.
Vanilla Ice was the first artist to score a Billboard No. 1 rap song with “Ice Ice Baby.” The 1990 smash spent one week atop the chart, sandwiched between Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat” and Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time.”
Many music aficionados argue that Blondie’s “Rapture” is the first hip-hop title-holder but only part of the song is actually rapped.
Vanilla Ice’s debut LP “To the Extreme,” from which “Ice Ice Baby” and his lesser-successful single “Play that Funky Music” appear, was a record-store juggernaut. It sold more than 7 million copies in the U.S. and spent an astounding 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums list.
But his career quickly faltered after his first movie-starring role in “Cool as Ice” was critically roasted. The film received seven Golden Raspberry nominations and he was “honored” in the Worst New Star category.
Ice drew flak in early July for moving forward to stage an Independence Day weekend in Texas despite the state’s raging COVID-19 outbreak.
“I take the coronavirus serious. But we can’t live in a bubble,” the rapper tweeted in defense of the Austin-area show. “I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. Practice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on the lake with fireworks. Plenty of room for distancing.”
He canceled the concert after receiving a slew of complaints on social media .