Deaf actor Troy Kotsur makes history with SAG win for ‘CODA’

“CODA” star Troy Kotsur made history Sunday, becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual trophy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kotsur was named best supporting actor in a movie for his performance as the family patriarch in “CODA,” a heartfelt coming-of-age drama about child of deaf adults.
“I’m so grateful to Apple TV+ for all of their support and access, like burned-in closed captioning, providing (American Sign Language) interpreting services, and believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf,” Kotsur signed, with his speech read out by a translator.
The 53-year-old Kotsur starred in the critically acclaimed film, which came out last August, alongside Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez.
His nomination was one of two on Sunday for “CODA,” which is also up for the ceremony’s top movie honor, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
Kotsur’s nomination was the first ever in an individual category for a deaf actor at the SAG Awards.