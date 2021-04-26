xml:space="preserve">
Pixar’s NYC film ‘Soul’ wins Best Animated Feature at Oscars

Tim Balk
By
New York Daily News
Apr 25, 2021 9:56 PM

The animated New York City story “Soul” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature on Sunday, continuing Pixar’s dominance in the category.

Undergirded by the voice talents of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the movie presents a lively take on the bustling streets and humming subways of the Big Apple as it follows a middle-school band teacher. The film was released in December.

“We want to really make New York City authentic,” Yingzong Xin, a character director, told the Daily News this month.

The character 22 was voiced by Tina Fey.
The character 22 was voiced by Tina Fey. (AP)

“Soul” represents Pixar’s 11th Academy Award victory in the Best Animated Feature category, joining “Finding Nemo,” “Ratatouille” and other classics. The Oscars added the award in 2003.

“Soul” was also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Sound at the 93rd annual Academy Award. It lost out to “Sound of Metal” in the sound category.

