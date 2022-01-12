‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘House of Gucci’ among top SAG Awards nominees

Both good and evil prevailed among the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, where feel-good show “Ted Lasso” tied with “Succession” and its morally corrupt cast of characters for most the nods.
“Ted Lasso,” the Jason-Sudeikis-led comedy about an upbeat soccer coach, and “Succession,” a drama series centering on a family fighting for control of their company, earned five nominations apiece Wednesday when the finalists for next month’s awards show were unveiled.
Both series have the opportunity to dominate the ceremony, as they’re facing off in different categories. The nominations for “Succession” include best ensemble in a drama series, while “Ted Lasso” is up for best ensemble in a comedy.
On the movie side, the dark Western “The Power of the Dog” received three nominations for its stars — Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee for supporting actor and Kirsten Dunst for supporting actress — but was surprisingly left out of the best performance by a cast category.
Those three nominations tied “The Power of the Dog,” which centers on a domineering cattle rancher, for the most among any film with “House of Gucci,” which received one of the show’s five nods for best cast performance.
Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress for her portrayal of socialite-turned-convict Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” while co-star Jared Leto is up for best supporting actor.
This year marks the 28th edition of the SAG Awards, which honor the achievements of film and TV actors and stunt performers. Voters for the award show include privately selected members of the Screen Actors Guild.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place Feb. 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Wednesday’s nominations announcement came three days after the Golden Globes unveiled their winners during a stripped-down ceremony that wasn’t televised and didn’t have an audience following controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the annual event.
“West Side Story,” which won best musical or comedy film, and “The Power of the Dog,” which was named best drama movie, tied for the most awards with three at that event.
“Succession,” meanwhile, led all shows with three wins at the Globes, including in the best drama series category.