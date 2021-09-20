xml:space="preserve">
RuPaul makes Emmys history with most wins by a Black artist

By
New York Daily News
Sep 20, 2021 9:45 AM

RuPaul is a true Emmys queen.

With his win Sunday night for outstanding competition program, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host now holds the record as the most decorated Black artist in Emmy history with 11 statues.

“Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world,” RuPaul, 60, said while accepting the award. “They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru.”

RuPaul won for outstanding competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race" at the Emmys Sunday night.
RuPaul won for outstanding competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race" at the Emmys Sunday night. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He had previously been tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, whose 10 wins included trophies for cinematography and lighting on “The Ranch” and “Home Improvement.”

Last weekend, at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, RuPaul continued an impressive streak with his sixth straight win for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

Sunday’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” win bested “Nailed It!,” “The Amazing Race,” “The Voice” and “Top Chef.”

