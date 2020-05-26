'Riverdale’ stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart call it quits, again, after three years of dating

The real-life romance between “Bughead” is over.
The actors who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the popular CW drama series ‘Riverdale’ have called it quits — again. Fans of the soap opera styled television adaptation of the legendary “Archie” comic previously assigned the moniker “Bughead,” combining their characters’ names.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have parted ways after dating off and on for three years, according to People.
A source familiar with the two confirmed to the outlet on Monday that the 27-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress are no longer together.
The two are reportedly quarantining in separate homes.
The news of their recent split comes days after fellow “Riverdale” star Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's father, seemingly confirmed on Instagram Live that the two were on the outs.
When a fan sent in the question, “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?” Ulrich reportedly deadpanned that they “were a very cute couple,” with emphasis the past tense.
“Skeet’s truly a second father to me, so I’m, like, ride or die for that guy,” Sprouse recently told Variety.
Sprouse and Reinhart were first romantically linked in 2017. They reportedly broke up last summer but reconnected a few days later.
Considered “notoriously private” about their relationship, the couple — who appeared on the cover of W magazine together — have yet to publicly comment on the matter.
In April, Sprouse posted an open letter to his followers on his Instagram Story, telling fans he would not “tolerate” negative comments — without explaining what he was referring to specifically.
“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” the former “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” wrote. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”
“So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump aa--,” he added.
Meanwhile Reinhart, who starred alongside Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in "Hustlers," also spoke out against "toxic" social media users on her platform.
At the time of their split last summer, an insider to People that "their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.”