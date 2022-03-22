‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler gets last-minute Oscars invite: report

That didn’t take long.

The film world was thrown for loop earlier this week when “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler posted on social media about having to root for Steven Spielberg’s Oscars contender from her couch during Sunday’s broadcast of the Academy Awards.

“Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” the 20-year-old actress wrote.

“I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess,” Zegler wrote later on Instagram Sunday. “Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed, too. But that’s OK. So proud of our movie.”

The lack of an invite for a star of one of the Best Picture nominees after a partial list of presenters, which included DJ Khaled and Sean “Diddy” Combs, was published Monday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler will be presenting during the program after all as long as she can shuffle her schedule and fly from London to Los Angeles in time.

Academy member Russ Tamblyn, who played Riff in the original “West Side Story” film, tweeted before the latest update that it was the Academy’s, “duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars.... When they say representation matters, this is what that means. Please do right by her.”

Curiously, Zegler is currently filming Walt Disney’s live-action “Snow White.” ABC, which will broadcast the award show, is owned by Disney.

However, most Academy members never attend the Oscars as tickets are in limited supply. Each presenter and nominee gets two tickets, studios get a number of tickets, as do ABC and the broadcast’s sponsors.

The Academy issued even fewer tickets this year than usual as a COVID-19 precaution.

