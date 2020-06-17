Why Queen Latifah thinks ‘Gone with the Wind’ should not return to HBO

All hail the Queen Latifah!
The Emmy and Grammy Award winner is no fan of the Hollywood classic “Gone with the Wind,” which was recently yanked from the HBO Max streaming service – in the wake of the racial reckoning happening among corporate entities following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Citing how the depictions of the 1939 movie “counter” its “values,” the Warner Media-owned company Latifah has worked with throughout the years, later decided the movie would return to the platform, accompanied by a discussion about its historical context and a denouncement of its racist depictions.
Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, thinks they should be just done with it altogether.
“Let Gone With the Wind be gone with the wind,” the 50-year-old hip-hop icon told the Associated Press.
Latifah specifically takes umbrage with the treatment of Hattie McDaniel, who played Mammy, and ultimately became the first African-American to be nominated for and to win an Academy Award.
The “Ladies First” rapper says, while historic, people need to be aware of McDaniel’s treatment during the coveted cinema ceremony that year.
“They didn’t even let her in the theater until right before she got that award,” Latifah explained, pointing out that segregation prevented the groundbreaking actress from celebrating her history-making achievement.
“Someone came outside and brought her into the auditorium. She wasn’t even allowed to sit in there… and then she had to read a speech that was written by a studio. You know that’s not what the hell she wanted to say.”
Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and making history didn’t change McDaniel’s life.
“Then after that, all she could do was play the same kinds of roles,” the Oscar nominee maintained, adding that McDaniel’s racial struggles are similar to those faced by present-day black actors and actresses.
"So the opportunities at that time and the way that those in power in that business were relegating us and marginalizing us and not allowing us to grow and thrive after that was just terrible," she concluded.
The Hattie McDaniel story is close to Latifah’s heart; after extensively researching to portray her in Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed new anthology series “Hollywood,” which re-imagines the golden era of Tinseltown.
While HBO Max hasn’t announced when “Gone with the Wind” will return to its catalog, University of Chicago cinema professor and Turner Classic Movies host Jacqueline Stewart revealed in a CNN op-ed that, when it does, she will provide an introduction “placing the film in its multiple historical contexts.”
Since the renewed controversy, the Victor Fleming-helmed epic is among the top movies on the Apple TV menu.