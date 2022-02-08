‘The Power of the Dog’ receives 12 Oscar nominations to lead all films

“The Power of the Dog” was the top dog in Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement.
The dark Western about a domineering cattle rancher leads all films at next month’s Academy Awards with 12 nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.
Each of the movie’s four primary stars received nominations, too, with Benedict Cumberbatch up for Best Actor; Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons both finalists for Best Supporting Actor; and Kirsten Dunst up for Best Supporting Actress.
With her nomination, Campion becomes the first female filmmaker to receive two career nominations for Best Director. She was previously nominated in the category for “The Piano” in 1994.
The science-fiction epic “Dune” received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The movie musical “West Side Story” was nominated for seven honors, with Best Picture and Best Director for Steven Spielberg among them.
Ariana DeBose, who won a Golden Globe last month for her performance as Anita, is nominated at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress — the same honor that Rita Moreno won 60 years ago for her portrayal of the character in the original “West Side Story.”
Tuesday’s Oscar nominations follow a Golden Globes ceremony last month in which “The Power of the Dog” won best drama film and “West Side Story” was named best musical or comedy. Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and Smit-McPhee also won honors at that ceremony and received Oscar nominations Tuesday.
The 2022 Oscars, which take place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will have a host for the first time since 2018, but organizers have not yet announced who it will be. The voting period for this year’s Oscar winners is set to take place from March 17-22.
The ceremony will be held exactly a month after the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are scheduled for The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calf., on Feb. 27.