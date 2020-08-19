Oprah Winfrey makes Election Day a company holiday for her workers

You get to vote, and you get to vote, and you get to vote!
Talk show icon and billionaire entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey is giving all of her workers Election Day off so they can cast their ballots. She made the announcement on Twitter and challenged other companies to follow her lead.
“In honor of those who fought and continue to fight for our rights, I’m announcing that November 3rd, Election Day, will be a company holiday at @owntv,” she wrote in a note acknowledging the 100-year anniversary of the day women were given the right to vote.
Winfrey encouraged her employees not only to check a box, but to get involved in the electoral process.
“This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer,” the 66-year-old powerbroker wrote. “I challenge other companies to do the same because this might be the most important election of our lives. Together we can overcome all obstacles in order to exercise our right to vote.”
Winfrey’s name has come up in conversations about the 2020 race for the nation’s highest office, but she made clear in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel she was’t interested in the job.
“I am definitely not running for president,” she said slowly and directly into the camera.
She said it was a “humbling thing” that people might think she’s qualified to be president, but it’s not for her.
President Trump sent a tweet daring Winfrey to run days before she taped her interview with Kimmel. She told Kimmel that she never considered tweeting back.
“You don’t win by meeting any kind of negativity head on,” she said.