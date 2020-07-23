Netflix pulls plug on Chris D’Elia prank show amid sexual misconduct allegations

The dismantling of Chris D’Elia’s career continues.
Netflix has pulled the plug on the embattled comedian and actor’s upcoming unscripted prank show.
D’Elia reportedly closed a deal with the streaming giant to create the show with his best friend, comedian Bryan Callen, when allegations surfaced in June that he solicited underage girls.
The 40-year-old “Undateable” star also allegedly sent accusers unsolicited messages and pressured them to take nude pictures of themselves.
Though he released a statement denying that he “knowingly pursued” underage females, three of his longtime talent agencies dropped him from their rosters last month.
The yet-to-be titled Netflix show had not yet gone into production.
Three of D’Elia’s comedy specials remain available on the platform —2015′s “Incorrigible,” 2017′s “Man on Fire” and this year’s “No Pain,”
The second season of the drama series “You,” where he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl, also remains on Netflix.
No spoilers here but his character Henderson won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.