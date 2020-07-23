Martha Stewart explains how THAT sultry pool selfie came to be

Martha Stewart says it was no sweat taking the sultry selfie in her swimming pool that rocked the internet this week.
The media mogul, 78, told CNN she’d just finished a socially distant, vegetarian lunch split with friend Charlotte Beers when she decided to go for a swim in her mostly chlorine-free pool to beat the heat at her East Hampton home.
She was about to get out and dry off when she noticed her lush garden and figured it deserved documenting.
“Well, I had just had a very dear friend over for lunch, and then I took a long swim and I was getting out of the pool. I was trying to take pictures of my gardens out there. And then the camera automatically went to, you know, selfie mode. I don’t know why,” Stewart told the news station Thursday.
“And I looked at it and I looked so nice because of the sun streaming down. So I snapped the picture and I sent it to the internet,” she said.
The photo became an instant hit, garnering 210,000 likes on Instagram and spawning a slew of rhapsodic replicas, including one from comedian Chelsea Handler.
“I’m here to take @marthastewart48′s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in,” Handler said in her caption.
“Dear Chelsea I’m so happy you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed,” Stewart said in a reply to the post, according to Vanity Fair.
“Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F---ING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha,” Stewart wrote.