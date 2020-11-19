Lil Pump doubles down pro-Trump support with new track ‘Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin’

Over the last few weeks, Lil Pump has had a roller coaster rap career.
And he seems to be ready for the ride.
The on-again, off-again Trump supporting hip hop act has dropped a new track, aptly titled “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin.”
In October, the 20-year-old SoundCloud star, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, shocked fans when he revealed that he planned to vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
The caustic commander-in-chief brought him up to the stage during a Grand Rapids, Mich., campaign rally and mistakenly introduced him as “Lil Pimp” to a to the delight of hundreds of red, MAGA hat-wearing enthusiasts.
Lil Pump tweeted on Nov. 4 as ballots were being counted that Trump would be victorious.
“Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system,” he assured voters. “Our man will be reelected.”
After the election, it was discovered Lil Pump wasn’t registered to vote.
This week, the “Gucci Gang” lyricist doubled down on his endorsement.
The minute-and-30 second track popped up on SoundCloud this week and throughout it Lil Pump continuously references himself as “Lil Pimp.”
The Miami native also references President-Elect Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” a term Trump coined as a pejorative referring to his opponent’s elder age.
“Fuck a bad b----, send her back to ISIS, uh/Look at all my diamonds, they bitin’,” he raps. “Got a Rolls truck with no license, ooh/And I’m screamin’ out ‘F--- Sleepy Joe.”
The Warner Records-associated act first gained notoriety in 2017 when “Gucci Gang” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Known for his shock value and expletive-laden, rapid rap style, Lil Pump has collaborated with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Skillrex, Migos and Uzi Vert.