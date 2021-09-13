Lil Nas X gives risque performance at VMAs

Lil Nas X took viewers inside “Montero State Prison” during a high-energy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The pop star transformed the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to replicate a pink prison as he sang “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.
The performance ended with Lil Nas X in his pink sequinned underwear performing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” with a group of male backup dancers inside a portion of the stage designed to replicate a prison shower.
Many praised the rendition by Lil Nas X, who didn’t hold back during a performance that featured several lyrics bleeped out by the national broadcast.
“@LilNasX delivered a powerful performance at the #VMAs and shined a spotlight on the stigma that fuels HIV, especially across the South,” tweeted GLAAD, a media monitoring organization that supports the LGBTQ community.
“Mardrequs Harris from @SouthernAIDSCo wore the number 433,816 in red, representing the (sic) the number of people living with HIV in the U.S. South.”
The “Old Town Road” hitmaker is no stranger to using shock tactics in his performances. The Grammy Award-winning rap artist promoted his long-awaited debut album, “Montero” by announcing he was “giving birth,” complete with a photo of himself cradling a protuding belly.