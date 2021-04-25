xml:space="preserve">
Leslie Odom Jr. dresses for the Oscar he wants — literally

By
New York Daily News
Apr 25, 2021 6:33 PM

Forget matching the red carpet. Leslie Odom Jr. is matching his trophy.

The “One Night in Miami” star glittered down the Oscars red carpet Sunday night in a head-to-toe gold Brioni suit, complete with pants, shirt and suit jacket.

Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Wife Nicolette Robinson, who gave birth a month earlier to the couple’s second child, stunned in a voluminous off-the-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Odom, 39, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Regina King flick, in which he plays Sam Cooke during a fictional 1964 meetup with Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown.

Odom is nominated for his role as Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami."
Odom is nominated for his role as Sam Cooke in "One Night in Miami."

He also shares a Best Original Song nomination with Sam Ashworth for the movie’s single, “Speak Now,” making him the first male performer to be nominated for both acting and songwriting.

The Queens native previously won both a Tony and a Grammy winner for his starring role in “Hamilton.”

