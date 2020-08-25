Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing neighbor in California dispute, faces up to 10 years if convicted

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbing his neighbor repeatedly after an argument over trash cans, prosecutors in southern California said Tuesday.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, of San Clemente, faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months if convicted, the Orange County District Attorney said.
The 60-year-old victim suffered a fractured skull and nearly died from blood loss after collapsing outside of the emergency room, prosecutors said.
The son of the basketball legend was charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury in the June 9 incident.
“It was the complaining witness in this matter who initiated the altercation, and it was Mr. Abdul-Jabbar who contacted the police to report it. For these reasons and many more, we are disappointed that this case was filed, but stand ready to address the charges in court,” Adam Abdul-Jabbar’s lawyer Shawn Holley said in a statement to the Daily News on Tuesday.
According to prosecutors, the alleged victim shares a driveway with Adam Abdul-Jabbar and confronted him June 9 about not taking in the trash cans for an elderly roommate.
The argument escalated, and the young man allegedly stabbed the neighbor multiple times with a large hunting knife, including in the back of the head, causing a fractured skull and a brain bleed, prosecutors said.
The man’s wife drove him to the hospital, and he collapsed in front of the emergency room, officials said.
“A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
The younger Abdul-Jabbar is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9.