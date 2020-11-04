Kanye West tweets ‘KANYE 2024’ after voting for himself in presidential election

That’s a wrap for rapper-turned-politician Kanye West in the 2020 presidential election.
The hip-hop superstar indicated he’s now focusing on the next presidential race as the results of the 2020 election came in.
“WELP,” West tweeted. “KANYE 2024.”
The post included a photo of West smiling in front of a political map.
Earlier in the day, West, 43, shared on Twitter that he voted for himself as a write-in candidate.
“The first vote of my life,” West posted, along with a video showing him entering his ballot.
“We are here to serve," he wrote. "We pray for every servant leader in the world.”
West announced on July 4 that he was running for president. Days later, the “Famous” artist told Forbes that his running mate would be Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball.
He said at the time that he was running under a new affiliation called the Birthday Party.
“Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday," West told the financial outlet.
West appeared on the ballot in 12 states, according to Forbes.