Joy Reid officially takes over Chris Matthews’ time slot at MSNBC

Joy Reid has been tapped to take over one of the most important hours in TV news.
The longtime MSNBC host, and one of the few black anchors on television, will step into the 7 p.m. time slot, recently vacated by Chris Matthews, on July 20 with “The ReidOut,” the network announced Thursday.
“Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up,” Reid told the New York Times.
“For somebody who grew up as a nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching ‘Nightline’ and ‘Meet the Press,’ the idea of being a part of that family has always just been kind of overwhelming.”
MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a statement Reid is “made for this moment.”
“She’s thoughtful and brings so much depth to her reporting,” he said.
Reid will now become the only female black anchor on a nightly evening show on a major network, the first since Gwen Ifill, the co-host of “PBS NewsHour” who died in 2016.
“I am a black mom, a black woman, a black daughter,” she told the Times. “I am also a journalist who can conceptualize that pain from a unique point of view. Every day I’m in this job, I’m very conscious of that responsibility to make that collective voice heard. It’s unique to do that as a black woman.”
Matthews resigned from MSNBC in early March after more than 20 years hosting “Hardball,” but ended his era with a series of controversies, including comparing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination to the Nazi invasion of France.
Shortly after Matthews’ on-air comments about the Jewish presidential candidate, journalist Laura Bassett accused him of making inappropriate comments about her appearance in the makeup room, for which he later apologized.
Reid has also found herself mired in a host of scandals over the years, including homophobic posts about then-Florida Gov. Charlie Christ in which she consistently referred to him as “Miss Charlie” and theorized that he married then-wife Carole Rome to further his chances of becoming John McCain’s running mate in 2008, calling it a “veep marketing strategy.”
She initially claimed her blog had been hacked, but later walked back the wild conspiracy theory after her cybersecurity experts found no evidence.
“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me,” she said on her morning show, “AM Joy,” in 2018. “But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.”