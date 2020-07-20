‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega doesn’t know what the fuss is about of him ‘moving on’ from blockbuster film franchise

He’s British but he takes no tea for the fever.
John Boyega isn’t too thrilled with all of the chatter his social media comments about exiting the revived “Star Wars” franchise have caused.
The outspoken actor, who played Finn in the recent “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, hinted that he may be done with the role when he told an Instagram commenter “I’ve moved on.” The eager fan had mentioned the next “Star Wars” film on Saturday.
When another suggested that Boyega “just got those Disney bucks and dipped,” he quickly responded: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”
And if it was off the races with some media outlet’s amplification of his comments.
On Monday, the 28-year-old thespian took to Twitter to express his dissent.
Re-posting a report from industry trade magazine Variety – titled “John Boyega: I’ve ‘moved on’ from the character – he asked: “Isn’t that what people do when a role is done? Or .... it’s not that deep.”
The post generated over 790 comments within a few hours.
“I am grateful but yes you should close the door for a long time if anything,” he continued to his 2.1 million followers. “Key word is versatility. (sp) One role cannot fulfill that. Lol let me do my job and you lot just watch please. The lines are too blurred lol.”
Boyega also took a naughty jab at the media reporting about his admission, which hasn’t been confirmed previously.
“Press needs to get off my snickers duo pack and relax!,” he tweeted, referring to the popular chocolate candy bar and its extended size.
Before the “Star War,” Boyega starred in theater productions in the United Kingdom. He rose to more prominence with a breakout film role in the 2011 sci-fi comedy “Attack the Block.”
Other roles include “Detroit,” the adult animated series “Major Lazer” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” which he also produced.
The “Star Wars “sequel trilogy films, 2015′s “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi from 2017, and last year’s “The Rise of Skywalker” have grossed more than 4.47 billion dollars at the box office, globally.