Jimmy Kimmel is rooting for Conan O’Brien in this year’s Emmy race

Jimmy Kimmel wants Conan O’Brien to win.
Kimmel is hoping his former fellow late-night colleague will take home his first Emmy Award for hosting at Sunday’s ceremony.
But both men are nominated in the variety talk series category — which has been won by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for the past five years.
During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” this week, Kimmel admitted that while he’d like to win for a change, he’s actually rooting for O’Brien to take home the statue during a year that saw him wrapping up a 28-year late-night run that began on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1993 and concluded with “Conan.”
“You would rather he win the Emmy than you?” Stern incredulously asked.
“I’m not that nice a guy,” the Brooklyn native quipped. “We would love to win the Emmy. I just know we’re not going to win the Emmy, so I think it would be a nice thing [if Conan wins].”
“Especially amongst comedians and his peers, he is thought of as one of the greats,” Kimmel furthered about why O’Brien is deserving. “I think [an Emmy win is] certainly deserved. I know the Emmys isn’t a lifetime achievement type situation, but I do think that Conan, not only was he really funny and very consistent, which is hard, he stuck to his guns.”
He added: “You will not find two funnier guys in real life than Conan and Andy [Richter].”
Throughout his three-decade career, O’Brien won Emmys for writing in 1989 (for “Saturday Night Live”), in 2007 (for “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”), and two outstanding creative achievement interactive media awards in 2012 (for The Team Coco Synch App), and in 2018 (for the unscripted program “Conan Without Borders”).
As executive producer of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” Kimmel has won two Emmys Awards in 2019 and 2020.