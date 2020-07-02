Jeff Bezos’ jaw-dropping net worth now exceeds his own pre-divorce record

Jeff Bezos certainly isn’t short on cash following his divorce.
The Amazon founder’s net worth has soared to a whopping $171.6 billion, the highest in the world, surpassing his own previous record of $167.7 billion in 2018, which was recorded before his split from MacKenzie Bezos, Bloomberg reported.
Most of Bezos’ net worth comes from him owning 11% stock of Amazon. The company has been a key player during the coronavirus pandemic, with many customers buying products online as opposed to doing in-person shopping in stores.
MacKenzie Bezos, meanwhile, boasts a net worth of $56.9 billion, making her the second-wealthiest woman on the planet. Her divorce from Jeff Bezos was finalized last summer. She received a 4% Amazon stake in the divorce.
She trails only Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who has a reported net worth of $64 billion, on the list of wealthiest women in the world.
Overall, the 500 wealthiest people on the planet have a combined net worth of $5.93 trillion, up from $5.91 trillion to start the year.
Coming in at number two on the list of wealthiest people is Bill Gates, with a net worth of $114 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg, at $90.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.