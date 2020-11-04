Calling himself ‘fragile,’ J Balvin opens up about ‘challenges’ with anxiety and depression

The 35-year-old “Prince of Reggaeton” has opened up about his mental health struggles.
On Tuesday, J Balvin posted an emotional Instagram story revealing he’s suffering from anxiety and depression.
“I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect,” Balvin spoke in his native Spanish tongue as he battled tears. “Like any human being, I’ve had some challenges.”
The “Mi Gente” singer — and recent McDonald’s pitchman — shared that he’s in a very delicate mental stated and currently experiencing an acute episode, which was translated by outlets including USA Today.
“I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable,” Balvin declared. “Possibly more than all of you.”
The Latin Grammy Award-winning Colombian hitmaker, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, thanked his fans for their support throughout the years, assuring that he will overcome his mental health struggle.
Balvin did, however, express that he wanted to be upfront with his 44.8 million followers about what he is experiencing.
“The storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all,” he added. “I’m not here to act, but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”
Flashing the peace sign, he signed off professing love to his fans.