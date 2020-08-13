Idris Elba thought coronavirus diagnosis could be ‘the end,’ his wife Sabrina Elba says

When Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, the “Wire” star feared the worst, his wife said.
“At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end,” Sabrina Elba told Grazia magazine in an interview published Thursday. “He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary.”
Idris Elba, 47, and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March, days after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked the world by disclosing their diagnoses. Sabrina Elba said contracting the virus left an indelible impression on the couple.
She told the magazine that “having been sick and being OK also now gives you this new lease of life: I want to be super appreciative of everything.”
Elba revealed his positive test to the world in a video with his wife that he posted to Twitter on March 16. At the time, the spread of the virus was devastating Europe and beginning to thrust the northeastern U.S. into the storm of the pandemic.
“It sucks,” Elba said of his positive test in the March clip. “Listen: I’m doing OK.”
He said he hadn’t experienced symptoms but received a test after learning he had been exposed to someone who tested positive.
A day later, he said his wife had tested positive too.
“It’s been a mad 24 hours as you can probably guess,” he said in an update. “I think it made it a lot more real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family.”
Idris and Sabrina Elba married last year.
“Marriage has taught me so much about myself, about patience and compassion,” Sabrina Elba, 30, told Grazia. “Especially when you’re locked down together. Every couple argues, but even the arguments feel more right: we’re arguing about things of substance.”