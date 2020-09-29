Iconic ‘E.T.’ prop is in daughters' room, says Drew Barrymore

A cherished item of Hollywood memorabilia is located inside Drew Barrymore’s house.
During a recent interview, the actress acknowledged that she kept the adorable Halloween-costume headwear she wore while filming “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”
“I am absolutely terrible at keeping things. I lose everything, but I do I have the red cowboy hat I wore in ‘E.T.,’” the 45-year-old actress told Domino Kids. “It is in the girls' room somewhere and reminds me that I was 6 years old wearing that hat. I’m so glad I still have it.”
Barrymore was referencing her daughters, 6-year-old Frankie and 8-year-old Olive, from third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman. The pair divorced in 2016.
“When we’re kids, we don’t think something will be important to us one day; we clean out our room and throw stuff away,” explained Barrymore. “It’s nice if parents put something of theirs in their kids' rooms, so it’s a transference of memories and energy.”
Barrymore also somberly added that she has been engaging in frank dialogues with her daughters regarding the current political landscape.
She claimed that she had constructed protest signs and was reading meaningful books to her daughters, including Jeffrey Kluger’s “Raise Your Voice: 12 Protests That Shaped America.”
“If we look back at our history, we have to change and grow and evolve,” said Barrymore. “I believe the world is — I don’t know how else to say this — having a rebirth.”
Barrymore played Gertie, the younger sister of Henry Thomas, in the 1982 sci-fi thriller “E.T.," which earned a staggering $663 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
The beloved film, which won four Academy Awards, helped launch Barrymore’s career. Just two years later, a month before her 10th birthday, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the Shelley Long-Ryan O’Neal comedy “Irreconcilable Differences.”